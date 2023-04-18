A Hesperia man could face up to life in prison after being arrested on an assault with intent to murder charge near Hesperia April 1.
At the defense’s request Tuesday, 79th District Court Judge John D. Middlebrook approved a competency evaluation for Joseph Owen Pulsipher, 56, of 9430 E. Filmore Rd. He is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder.
According to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast, the alleged incident occurred in the 6500 block of M-20 in Newfield Township when Pulsipher pulled into the victim’s driveway and assaulted the victim with a knife.
Mast said the victim defended himself and both men were knocked to the ground where they fought hand-to-hand. Pulsipher then allegedly got into a van and attempted to run over the victim. The victim then grabbed a baseball bat and struck the van several times before jumping into a truck and the two exchanged turns striking each others vehicles, Mast said. According to Mast, the victim also had a shotgun which he used as a club to defend himself.
Pulsipher ultimately got five stitches in his hand following the alleged incident. He was arrested and bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety. He remained in jail Tuesday. Mast said the victim complained of an injury and was transported from the scene for evaluation.