Over one million Michigan households rely on private wells for their drinking water. Some of these wells are at risk from contamination by nitrates. To help address these risks, the Oceana Conservation District’s Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program is sponsoring free nitrate screening for private wells at the district’s office at 1064 Industrial Park Dr. in Shelby.
A table will be set up outside the office. Staff will be wearing masks and will ask customers to wear one too. Deliver your water sample with a completed form between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Forms and sample bottles will be available in a box outside the office during regular office hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday) prior to the event, but special water bottles are not required. Any small, plastic or glass jar will work and only one ounce of water is needed. Detailed instructions and forms are available on the website or by e-mailing lynda.herremans@macd.org.