It’s picnic time, and what would any picnic be without potato salad? I was ruminating on this time-honored dish the other day. Last year I gave you a recipe for French potato salad, so this year I’m sharing my favorite potato salad with sour cream and yogurt.
What strikes me about potato salad is that it’s so, well, personal. It seems like everyone has his or her particular way of making it, and no other version will quite do.
This attitude, I believe, has a lot to do with what we grew up with. The family recipe is sacred, after all. If mom put pickles in hers, no potato salad is complete without pickles. If grandma used hard-boiled eggs, phooey on any potato salad without them. If the family recipe called for black olives, then black olives are a must. If it didn’t, and someone has the audacity to put them in, horrors! Take it away!
I’m actually off the grid here, because as far as I remember, our family didn’t make potato salad. I know we ate it at the company picnics my dad’s employer, Kodak, gave every year, and I always liked it at my friends’ houses. But I honestly don’t think we had a particular family recipe. However, over the years I’ve developed my own recipe, which is simple and pretty standard. It calls for chopped onion, bell pepper, hard-boiled eggs and celery, and I usually use Yukon Golds or those nice little red new potatoes. I add a mixture of sour cream, plain yogurt and mayo, some mustard, onion powder, seasoned salt, ground pepper and paprika, and there you have it.