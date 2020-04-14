Just one month ago, our lives were normal. We saw our friends and family. We went shopping. We went to restaurants, movies, concerts, basketball games, track meets. We attended church. Our kids were in school. The community was thriving. And we had plenty of toilet paper.
It never occurred to us that all these things, to which we basically never gave a second thought, suddenly could be, like the proverbial rug, pulled out from under us. It never occurred to us that one morning we’d wake up and virtually every business would be closed, along with schools, libraries and city offices. It never occurred to us that we would no longer be able to see our friends and family and would become prisoners in our homes, only venturing out for essential errands, like buying food or going to the pharmacy.
It never occurred to us that, like bandits or characters in a sci-fi film, where humans wander around in a terrifying world ravaged by biological warfare, we would all be wearing masks. Because, in fact, we are now in such a world, faced with a mysterious virus that can strike anyone, anywhere, at any time. A virus that has spread so quickly that in a matter of a few weeks, over 20,000 Americans and 120,000 people worldwide have perished from it, that number growing literally by the minute.
On top of all this madness, there’s the tanking of the economy, millions of people suddenly out of work, millions more worried about their savings and retirement. The numbers of unemployed Americans has spiraled to a level higher than that seen during the Great Recession of 2009—it’s soaring to a level that echoes the Great Depression.
And so, the residents of Oceana County, like most of the country’s citizenry, have had to learn, in the blink of an eye, how to adjust to a “new normal” which is, by all human experience, completely abnormal. As social beings, we’ve been forced to become “socially distanced,” keeping away from those we know and love. We must “stay home, stay safe.” Restaurants, movies, sports events, church, all the social and community activities that bring us close to each other, are a thing of the past. And perhaps most difficult of all, we have no idea when life will return to normal. Or if it ever will.
The segment of the population that has been determined to be most at risk is our seniors. Those over 65, particularly if they have underlying health issues like heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, COPD—all conditions that tend to present more often with age—have a much higher mortality rate from COVID-19. That’s not to say that younger people aren’t dying as well. But all in all, seniors in particular are being warned to be extra careful, and if at all possible, not to go out at all, taking advantage of delivery services and resorting to phones and Ipads for contact with the kids and grandkids.
How are our older people coping with the “new normal?” We interviewed some of them, and discovered an interesting phenomenon: they’re doing just fine. So fine, in fact, that they might serve as an inspiration to those of us who are going stir crazy with cabin fever, or succumbing to fear and depression. Here’s what they have to say.
• Jeanette Lipps
At 93, Jeanette Lipps is affectionately referred to by pretty much everyone who knows her as the “Energizer Bunny.” You can’t keep this amazing woman down. She worked as head of medical records for the Oceana County Medical Care Facility until she retired—at 90. She still maintains a part-time job as a greeter/receptionist at Beacon Funeral Home in Hart, although she doesn’t have to travel very far to her job, living in the house adjoining the home.
In the past, if you wanted to get hold of Jeanette, you had to do it early, because she was usually up and running and out of the house by 8:30 a.m. She loved to meet up with her friends for coffee, and enjoyed a night out with “wine and the girls.” Almost every year she traveled to Nashville, Tenn. with her son, Bradley, and their friends, for a week of fun, and she’s been known to stay out until 2 a.m., taking in the music at a bar or two.
So if anyone would be expected to chafe at the “stay home, stay safe” restrictions, it’s Jeanette. On the other hand, being one of the most positive and cheerful people you’ll ever meet, it’s not surprising that she’s doing her best to turn a great big lemon into a great big pitcher of lemonade.
Q: So how are you doing?
A: I am fine! Although I have to say, I know everything on these four walls by heart. What ‘s on them, how old it is, where I got things…(laughs)
Q: Do you go out of the house at all?
A: No. I have not been out of the house for four weeks. Except this morning, when I went to Hansen’s at 7 (a.m.). 7-8 a.m. is for senior shopping there, you know. Otherwise my son Bradley brings me the things I need. And he doesn’t hang around. No hugs for a while!
Q: What are you doing to keep busy?
A: Oh, I’ve accomplished some spring cleaning. And I baked a rhubarb pie! And I say, thank God for the telephone and the TV.
Q: You’re usually so active. Has this whole thing gotten you down at all?
A: Oh, no. My attitude is, we just have to get through it. And aren’t we lucky that we aren’t in harm’s way like people in the medical profession? No, I’m not suffering at all. I’m grateful for every day.
Q: Do you worry about contracting the virus?
A: I’m not scared. I’m not a worrier. Whatever happens, I’ve lived a good life! I’ll be 94 next month. Although I don’t know if I’ll be having a party!
Q: Do you have any advice for the rest of us?
A: Just be grateful for what you have. I’m thankful for three things: good health, good family and good friends. I’m very fortunate. That’s how you have to look at this.
Mort Wiegand
At 79, Mort Wiegand is no stranger to adversity, particularly when it comes to health issues. She’s survived two bouts with cancer and has met other health challenges with courage and an indomitable spirit. So this latest challenge is, she maintains, just a matter of attitude.
Mort is known far and wide in the community for her many activities. She’s the secretary of the Friendship Ring Quilt Guild, whose members provide quilts for worthy causes. She’s famed for her work as a local historian, particularly as an expert on the history of the one-room school in Oceana County. She created the one-room schoolhouse exhibit at the Mears Historical Society and runs the society’s annual summer Pleasant Afternoon event, where everybody stands in line for a slice of her delicious pie. For years, Mort baked for local establishments, and thinks nothing of turning out 90 incomparable apple, cherry and blueberry pies for the Pleasant Afternoons. Although these days, she admits, she’s not doing any baking because she and her husband Carl have used the quarantine as an opportunity to lose a few pounds and get healthy.
Q: So what are you doing with yourself these days?
A: Well, I’ve made three quilt tops for the club, and we gave them away. And I’ve been knitting. I’ve made hats, mittens and scarves for Roy’s Kids, New Era Sheriff Roy Strait’s Christmas charity for children. So I’m keeping busy!
Q: How’s your husband doing?
A: Carl’s keeping really busy. He goes fishing about every day at the Pentwater Pier and at the canal at Silver Lake. Although there’s no fish to be had! Everybody’s complaining about it. But here’s the amazing thing—Carl never heads for the flower beds. And the other day I looked out and he was out there! After about six years! He said, ‘I think I’ll clear these out.’ And so we set to work and they look absolutely beautiful—they’re all ready for spring.
Carl’s 82 and he’s keeping active. He’s also been trimming the trees. And every day we go for a walk. So I don’t mind this quarantine business at all. Except I do miss our coffee hour. We always went to Mears for coffee at 2 in the afternoon, over at Wilson’s store. No more. We have our coffee at home.
Q: Are you baking your pies?
A: No, I haven’t baked anything. Both of us decided to cut down on sweets. I like to cook everything, though. Lots of healthy stuff, fresh vegetables, that sort of thing.
Q: Have you been doing spring cleaning?
A: Oh, I’m doing a little housekeeping. Although I’m not a great housekeeper. But I’m happy to say that you can find the furniture now because I’ve cleared away all the stuff piled up on it!
Q: Is there anything you witnessed in your life that comes close to this pandemic?
A: No. Except for the polio epidemic. But no one in my family and none of my friends got it. This is something totally different.
Q: How are you keeping such a good attitude?
A: I’m philosophical. I say, I guess the Lord wanted us to slow down. And He sure succeeded!
Q: Are you worried about getting the virus?
A: No. I don’t really think about it. I’ve been through two kinds of cancer and I’m still here. So there’s no point in worrying. You just have to look at the good things. Like the beauty of where we live. I sit on the deck overlooking the creek and it’s so peaceful and I feel very thankful.
Jim Pikaart
Jim Pikaart is 80, but you’d never guess it. On the other hand, there are so many active 80-year-olds in our area that 80 has pretty much become the new 60. You can often see Jim taking his daily three-mile walk in Pentwater—or playing the fiddle with the Good Stuff String Band outside Good Stuff restaurant and bakery. He’s still taking his walks, but the band won’t be getting together again until the country’s open for business, whenever that will happen.
Q: So how are you doing in these strange times?
A: It’s a little crazy. But you know, even before this virus I was happy being by myself. I’m a pretty sociable guy but I’d characterize myself as half-hermit. I just don’t need a lot of people around me. I’m sort of one of these people who seems to take care of my own happiness.
Q: How are you doing that?
A: Well, first of all, I have my music. Music is a wonderful thing. I sit down with my fiddle for an hour in the morning and in the evening and I play along with old jazz recordings, and I practice the old stuff I know and am trying to learn some new stuff for when I’m out there with the band again. So this staying home business has been great for that. Then I’m a reader. I’ve been reading a bunch of good books.
And I’ve cleaned out my art studio in the basement. I’m an old retired commercial artist and I said, I’ve got all this time now so I’m going to straighten my studio and the basement.
Q: Are you a TV watcher?
A: Interestingly, no. I have a TV—I got it when I came here 14 years ago—but I don’t watch it much. I was brought up in a TV-less household. My mother was very religious and had grave suspicions about radio—she believed firmly that if you turned on the radio, you were inviting the devil in. So you can imagine what she thought about television! So basically I never got used to watching TV. I do like a few programs, like “60 Minutes.”
What else have I been doing? I do my walks in the morning and the evening. I go down to the pier and I say, yeah, the water is still here. I’m making more elaborate meals. And as soon as the weather warms up, I’m going to tackle the garage.
Q: What do you miss?
A: I do miss seeing my family. I come from a huge family. I have 32 nieces and nephews. We would get together often and we get along really well. I miss the Artisan Center. I’d go over there in the morning and see what was going on. All your friends would be there. And I miss playing with my pals.
Q: But you’re not getting antsy, with the stay home rules?
A: No. I’ve got plenty to do. You know, you’d think the time would go so slowly. But it just whips by!
Claudia Ressel-Hodan
If there’s anyone more active than Claudia Ressel-Hodan—well, they deserve a medal. The 65-year-old psychologist and Pentwater community leader is an avid cyclist who spearheaded and is currently chair of the Pentwater-Hart Trail project. In addition, she’s President of the Pentwater Women’s Club, Vice-President of the Downtown Development Association, and is a village trustee.
Ressel-Hodan typical cycles 15 or more miles a day. A couple of years ago, she sort of made local history by bicycling from Pentwater to Milwaukee, all by herself—and with a torn meniscus. She’s still getting out on her bike, but these days she’s found a new role in the community—setting up virtual meetings.
Q: How has life changed for you during the quarantine?
A: Well, fortunately, I’m a techy type. So I’ve set up a lot of Zoom meetings for people. And I set up meetings three times a week for community leaders—churches and other organizations. So much stuff is being cancelled or changed, so that’s kept us busy.
As a psychologist, I’ve been offering my skills online. I did a video on coping with anxiety and depression. I’m trying to be useful.
Q: Are people taking advantage of your services?
A: I’ve had a few calls. I offer advice on why they’re feeling what they’re feeling. Where those feelings are coming from. That helps to make things clearer, and helps them to understand and better deal with their emotions. I tell them, when you’re feeling really anxious, watch your self-talk. If it’s negative, tell yourself, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen but I’m doing everything I can to be OK, and right now I’m OK.’ Try to watch how you talk to yourself. And remember—it’s OK to feel sad and lonely right now. This is not a normal situation. Give yourself a break.
Q: Are you still physically active?
A: Yes, but I’ve had to change my routine. Usually I swim at Lakeside Rehab and do pool exercises, but that’s temporarily unavailable. Recently, I took a hike in Ludington, at the state park. And if it’s warm enough, I bike. For me, any weather above 50, I’ll be on my bike no matter what.
Q: What are some of your other interests? Are you a reader?
A: Well, reading is not really in my wheelhouse. But I’m learning to read a book again. Basically I’m creating virtual activities. I did a virtual six-day pop-up party. We had 50s music playing and everybody was Zooming in. The silver lining to all this is that my nieces and nephews joined in. They’re usually too busy to do family stuff. But we had 15 to 18 people. The whole family got up and danced—it was great!
I also had a family game night. People Zoomed in from all over—Illinois, Seattle, Arkansas. I’m finding that family is becoming much more connected.
Q: It sounds like you’re making the best of a tough time.
A: I’ve just shifted my activities. A busy person stays busy.