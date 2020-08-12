This week’s Pentwater Village Council story on Page 2a indicated that the village council agreed to apply for a MDOT permit to close Hancock Street from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 15 to facilitate shopping. Village Clerk Rande Listerman said that was incorrect. She said the chamber made the request for the village to close the street, but no motion was made by the village council to do so. The Herald-Journal apolgizes for the error.
Correction
