A news story on Page 3 of the Sept. 22 edition of Oceana’s Herald-Journal contained some inaccuracies. The story was about a Hart woman being billed for two trash receptacles for two residences she owns within the city and she only wanted one and requested a refund. Hart City Manager Rob Splane explained that council was agreement that a refund was proper and he was to determine what the refund amount was to be. No formal vote was taken. The story also said that one of the residences owned by Patricia Renna on Griswold Street was vacant, which was inaccurate. Renna said the second residence is used as a guest and crafting house. The Heralld-Journal apologizes for the mistake.
Correction
John Cavanagh
