SHELBY — The Shelby Village Council gave approval to the village’s 2021-2027 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) May 10.
At its last council meeting, permission to apply for a Michigan Economic Development Corporation Water Related Infrastructure (WRI) grant was approved. One of the requirements of the WRI grant is to have a capital improvement plan that lists the proposed projects associated with the grant application.
Village Administrator Brady Selner outlined the plan in a memo to council saying, “Projects included are flexible and changeable depending on the status of the village’s financial situation, and the need for unexpected investments... In the future, this document will be updated annually during the Village of Shelby budget process. Capital improvement projects are typically major, infrequent expenditures, such as the construction of a new facility or rehabilitation or major repair of an existing facility. With the relatively small size of our community and budget, this CIP recognized a project as small as $2,000 as a capital project...To be useful as a tool for budgeting and sound financial management, the plan must be updated annually by reviewing existing projects, proposing new projects and extending the program by an additional year.”
The full CIP, with approximate project costs, is available by contacting the village. Among those included for FY 2021-22, reconstruction of the sidewalk along Sixth Street leading to the cemetery in Shelby Township at an estimated cost of $72,000. In FY 2022-23, the village plans to replace 467 lead service lines on water services installed between 1933-1971; replace 1933-1941 4-inch water lines as well as replace Sessions Road and Hawley/Rankin 4-inch water mains. To cover the cost of this project, the village is seeking a $1,400,700 loan (after 30 percent loan forgiveness) along with an Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) Drinking Water State Revolving Fund grant for $1,261,000. FY 2023-24 CIP includes a complete replacement and enlargement of the Industrial Street Lift Station at a cost of $350,000. In FY 2024-25 the village plans to mill and resurface parts of the following streets — White, Ellis, Maple and Bennett at an estimated total of $210,000. In FY 2025-26 the village would use $110,000 to replace equipment at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. For FY 2026-27 the village plans to replace the 2021 F-250 plow truck with a new 2026 F-250 model for an approximate cost of $35,000.
Also approved was a proposal by Williams & Works Zoning planning consultants to assist the village with a comprehensive zoning ordinance rewrite. The estimated cost for the rewrite is $19,370, which would include technical and planning commission reviews, working meetings/drafts and a final public hearing. Optional tasks could include public input meetings and a virtual open house at a cost of $2,700 each. The entire process is expected to take 12 months, with the work to begin immediately. After reviewing four proposals and interviewing two, the planning commission recommended using Williams & Works. According to his memo to council, Selner said, “Village staff will work with our Redevelopment Ready Communities planner to complete the request form for the RRC Technical Assistance Grant….If awarded, the village would receive at least a 50 percent grant and up to 75 percent to complete the zoning ordinance rewrite.”