HART — The Hart City Council recently expressed its appreciation to outgoing Councilor Fred Rybarz. He was first elected to council in May 2011 and served two, three-year terms through May 2017.
In 2018, the terms for city council members were changed from three-year to four-year terms to meet state requirements.
In December 2020, Rybarz was appointed to fill the remainder of Councilor Vicki Platt’s term, when she was elected mayor. Platt’s term as councilor was through November 2024. Together Rybarz’ years of service on the city council totaled eight years. Upon acceptance of his recognition plaque, Rybarz said he has enjoyed his time on council and working with everyone.
Since the 2020 regular election, Hart City Council seats have seen a lot of shuffling. In February 2020, Catalina Burillo was appointed to the seat left vacant by Patrice Martin, who had moved from the area. Martin’s term was through November 2024. In February 2021, Kris Trygstad was appointed to fill the vacant council seat of Braxton Platt, when new employment took him from the area. B. Platt’s term was through November of 2024. In May 2021 Mike Powers was appointed to fill a vacancy left when then councilor Rob Splane, was named the new city manager. Splane’s original term would have ended this November. Then in September 2021 Powers was replaced by Amanda Klotz, when he resigned for personal reasons.
According to Splane, this year all four councilors (Burillo, Klotz, Rybarz and Trystad) filed for four-year council terms. However, after conferring with the State Election Bureau about how to place the newly elected officials, he was advised that the candidates with the highest votes (Burillo — 278 and Klotz — 318) should be elected to the two full-term seats ending in November 2026 and the candidates with the lowest number of votes (Rybarz 256 and Trystad — 112) be elected to the two partial-term seats ending in November 2024. This arrangement will also meet the best practice that all councilors are elected, not appointed.
According to Splane, after filing for reelection, Rybarz had a change of heart and ultimately decided to resign his seat. The council is now seeking a candidate to fulfill the remaining partial term to end with the regular election in November 2024. Notices will be posted for the next 30 days on the city’s website, at the city hall, in the local paper and on Facebook asking anyone interested in serving on the council to submit their letter of interest by Thursday, Dec. 22. The council plans to appoint a replacement for Rybarz at its Dec. 27 regular council meeting.
Nichole Kleiner, the city’s economic development director was pleased to announce that with the help of many generous donors, volunteers and city staff, the city is dressed up and ready for the holidays. New Christmas flags, fresh evergreen garland and bright red bows have been attached to light poles downtown along with lights and greenery on the fairgrounds fence at the corner of Polk and State streets. Many of the Hart Historic District buildings have also been lit up in celebration of the season.
Jordan Smith, of the accounting firm Maner Costerisan, presented audit findings with the council noting these highlights from the report. “Government-wide the city’s total net position was $26,463,781 (excluding component units). At the close of the fiscal year, the city’s governmental funds reported a combined ending fund balance of $1,554,517 with $1,496,788 being restricted or committed for specific purposes. Overall, the general fund decreased by $77,638 to $169,206; the net positions in the hydro, sewer and water funds ended the year at $10,654,904, $7,725,362 and $2,115,893, respectively….and the city remains well below its authorized legal debt limit.” Smith noted the Governmental Finance Officers Association recommends the unrestricted fund balance should cover two years of operation, which in Hart’s case would be 17 percent of its overall budget. While the city’s unrestricted funds balance is half what is recommended (eight percent), in reviewing the city’s finances in their entirety, he didn’t see any major concerns.
“The sewer fund is currently below what is recommended, but new sewer rates that were approved in December of 2021, just went into effect in July 2022,” added Splane. The entire 80-page report is available at the city’s website or city hall.
The council gave approval to Resolution 2022-52 to adopt an updated county police mutual aid agreement. The agreement between the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office and the cities/villages of Hart, Hesperia, New Era, Pentwater, Rothbury, Walkerville and Shelby, recognizes “the mutual advantage and benefit of rendering to each other supplemental police protection in the event of a special police need of the magnitude that has developed, appears to be developing, or is anticipated where the special need is beyond the control of a single police department and, therefore, requires the assistance of one or more of the other parties”.
Burillo reported that the Charter Review Committee, which includes herself and councilors James Evans and Dean Hodges, has been meeting regularly to review the city’s charter. Burillo announced they would have Part 1 of their edits available for the full council by the end of that week.
Finally, Splane informed council that a public meeting would be held in December to review and take comments for the Parks and Rec five-year plan, set to expire at the end of 2022. A new plan must be filed with the state by April 2023.