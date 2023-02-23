The Oceana County county building in downtown Hart was closed Thursday, Feb. 23 due to weather.
The Feb. 23 county board of commissioners meeting was canceled. It will be rescheduled for a future date.
Cloudy this morning. A few snow showers developing during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 36F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 9:40 am
