In a 3-2 vote, the Oceana County Board of Commissioner approved reducing building and drain office permit fees for the proposed Shelby Acres development to be constructed just north of the village at its regular meeting March 9.
The move allows the reduction of electrical, plumbing and HVAC permits by 40 percent, and reduces the annual drain permit renewal fees by 50 percent based on a five-year construction time table. He said the housing development is currently working to obtain 501©3 non-profit status and wants to construct the 84-unit site condominium Shelby Acres development. It would be constructed on the east side of Oceana Drive.
Commissioners Craig Hardy, Phil Morse and Paul Erickson voted to reduce the fees while Commissioners Tim Beggs and board Chairman Bob Walker voted ‘no.’
Beggs said he’d like to see a written policy before taking any action. Morse pointed out he has developed a “skeleton” policy to address future requests. Beggs also pointed to the Peterson Farms logo on Raffaelli’s shirt and on the architect’s rendering of the plans, saying that even though it wasn’t true, it could give the community the perception that the county is giving Peterson Farms a break.
Commissioner Paul Erickson acknowledged that the developers are Linda and Earl Peterson.
“We need to make sure this isn’t something subjective,” Beggs said.
Walker had concerns about building inspector costs. He pointed out the county just lost an inspector due to an unexpected death and said that there are 300 plumbing permits that still need to be completed. He added that when the county goes to hire a mechanical and plumbing inspector that it might have to hire two.
“We are going to have to pay a new inspector to do all those (permits),” Walker said. “Once we start, where do we stop (waiving or reducing fees)? The more I think about it, I’m having problems waiving these fees from a business standpoint.”
Walker also pointed out that county has already contributed $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money toward the project to which Raffaelli replied that the developers are putting up $3.5 million. Raffaelli also said that the county can’t grow without housing.
After the meeting, Oceana's Herald-Journal contacted Erickson regarding his connection to the Peterson family. He said everyone on the board is aware of his connection and pointed out the developers are a non-profit that requested the reduction.
“I have no financial interest in Peterson Farms or in the non-profit,” Erickson said. “I have sought advice, and having no financial interest in the project, non-profit or personal gain from the construction. I did not have the need to recuse myself."