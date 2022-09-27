A housing needs assessment for Oceana County received Oceana County Board of Commissioner approval at it regular meeting Sept 22.
The $33,800 assessment will be performed by Dogwood Community Development of Hart. The board previously put off taking any action until it learned more about the proposal. The money is to come from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation.
Dogwood Executive Director Kitty Tuinstra told the board the needs assessment will be county-wide, as there isn’t enough housing to attract and retain working talent. She said there’s various options that need to be considered as to what type of housing is needed.
The assessment is to be divided into three sub categories. In addition to the overall data with recommendations — the lakeshore, the Oceana Drive corridor and the eastern part of the county. It is estimated that the assessment will take five to six months to complete. It is to start in the first quarter of 2023.