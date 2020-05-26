HART — The Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society Board met via Zoom Thursday, May 21 to discuss where the organization is since the pandemic began and to look at programming for the months to come.
“Unfortunately, many events scheduled this spring were canceled due to the coronavirus. With schools being closed, no field trips to the Mears Museum complex took place. With the National Asparagus Festival canceled for this year, we won’t be having a float in the parade and a special event we had planned in Hesperia at the library probably won’t be happening either,” said OCHGS Board President Walt Urick.
With uncertainty surrounding the reopening of the state and the need to have time to get things ready for visitors, the board approved closing the Mears Museum complex through the month of June. Despite these setbacks, the board is looking forward to July and August and will alter plans as necessary.
Treasurer Dennis Gale reported the society’s current balance for all funds and securities was $215,636.37, which includes $110,000.00 — Mears Complex Barn Construction Fund; $41,971.83 — Transportation Fund; $20,101.07 — Museum Projects Fund checking account; $19,930.12 — Oceana County Community Foundation Museum Trust; $8,498.42 — Museum Savings Fund; $6,464.11 — Munger House Trust Fund; $6,002.70 — Unrestricted Funds; $1,374.75 — Boynton Cottage Fund; $700.00 — Indian Room and Newspaper Scanning Fund — $593.37. The society’s budget for 2020 is $14,768, which includes expenditures for administrative, printing and reproduction, utilities for both Chadwick/Munger house and Mears Museum/Town Hall and all program expenses. Income received by the society includes membership dues, donations, grants, sales of various history books, fees for copies and rental income — all of which have greatly decreased since the pandemic began. The society’s fiscal year begins July 1.
Loretta Harjes of the membership committee said that the society had welcomed a few new members since January. In all, the annual membership roll includes 171 regular memberships, 58 life memberships and four businesses. The society plans to ask Life Members, who only pay a one time membership fee of $250, if they might be able to give a tax-deductible donation specifically for the general fund.
“We have enough money to get to July 1, but realistically we need $12,000-$14,000 a year just to pay the expenses ,” said Urick. The society is asking members to help spread the word among family, friends and businesses that their memberships are needed and a valuable part of continuing the work the society does as keepers of the county’s history.
Carl Wiegand and Paul Erickson, of the buildings and grounds committee, gave updates on various projects in the works. Wiegand reported, “I’ve spoken to the zoning administrator, and we will need to have the museum complex area surveyed, blueprints drawn up and site plans reviewed by the township before we proceed with the barn project. The cost of the survey will come from the transportation museum trust fund.”
Erickson reported that security cameras had been installed at various points inside and out around the museum complex property. All cameras can be viewed on one screen located inside the transportation building where a volunteer would be stationed. “We’ll know where people are and where a volunteer might be needed. It should greatly enhance a visitor’s experience,” said Erickson. “The cameras have the capability of storing three days worth of data and will be operating even when the complex is closed. Having cameras will offer an added level to security.” Repairs to the society’s headquarters, Chadwick Munger House on Dryden Street in Hart, are also underway. Mason Bernie Sawdy will repair parts of the basement foundation that are crumbling. The cost for repairs will come from the Munger Trust Fund.
The next OCHGS monthly meeting will be June 18 at the transportation complex. If the size of group meetings is still restricted to 10, some members would need to join the meeting via Zoom. The plan is to meet outdoors on June 18, however, if the weather is inclement, there is plenty of room to spread out inside the conference room. The society’s annual meeting is scheduled for Sunday, July 19. At this point, it has yet to be decided if that meeting will be in person or on Zoom. Because event coordinator Mort Wiegand relies upon senior citizens to help with the annual “Pleasant Afternoon” event, usually each August, she has decided to cancel it this year. “I would hate to have our volunteers feel pressured to help or worse to become exposed to the virus while helping that day,” said Wiegand.
Membership is open to anyone in Oceana County and beyond by visiting www.oceanahistory.org or calling 231-873-2600. There are a variety of membership options available: Regular Annual Membership — $20; Senior Annual Membership — $15; Family Annual Membership — $30; Corporate/Business Annual Membership — $75 or a Life Membership — $250. Membership not only supports the operations of the society, but lends credibility to the society’s efforts to obtain grants and other funding to meet their mission. Members and volunteers are always welcome to join the work at the society on one of the following committees — Programs & Special Events, Newsletter, Building & Grounds, Transportation Museum, Artifacts, Finance & Grants; serving on the Society Board of Directors; helping with annual Postcard Show; preparing and presenting history programs for schools and civic organizations; greeting and assisting visitors at the headquarters and historical park buildings; helping keep track of artifacts and donations as well as helping keep society files and obituaries up to date.
Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society Board Officers include President: Walter Urick, Vice President: John Varenhorst, Recording Secretary: Barbara Sheren, Corresponding Secretary: Loretta Harjes, Treasurer: Dennis Gale and Past President: Karen Urick. Board Members include Betty Driscoll, Paul Erickson, Mary Jane Morat, Carmine Osborne, David Rakosky, Joan Ryan, George Sadler, Pat Tate and Carl Wiegand.