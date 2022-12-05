A letter of understanding between the Oceana County sheriff and the county board of commissioners received county board approval at its regular meeting Dec. 1 in a 6-1 vote.
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast told the board that there has been a lot of staff turnover in recent months, and he wanted the board to green light the hiring of an experienced corrections officer at the top of the pay scale.
“He really hit the ground running,” Mast said.
After the corrections officer was hired, Mast said the police officers’ union filed a grievance, but with the letter of understanding to allow for a lateral transfer agreed to take the grievance off the table.
Board Chairman Bob Walker, who was the only commissioner voting against the agreement, said such an agreement was not in the union contract. He said the request should have gone before the board personnel committee for a recommendation. The union contract has three years remaining.
“As chairman of the board, I’m going to vote against it,” Walker said.