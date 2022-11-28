The Oceana County Planning Commission invites Oceana County residents and stakeholders to a facilitated discussion about the future of land use and development of Oceana County.
The forum will be at 6 p.m. in the community services building, 844 Griswold St., Hart.
An online form is open to the public to provide additional means for gathering comments and perspectives from the community and stakeholders. Follow this link https://srvy.pro/2AVLE9W.
What is the Oceana County Master Plan?
• An advisory document rooted in input from the public and the strategic vision of the Oceana County Board of Commissioners.
• A vision for the character and development of Oceana County 10-20 years into the future.
• A factbook to promote virtues and characteristics of Oceana County.
Why maintain a master plan?
• To promote public health, safety, and welfare through coordinated land use planning.
• To foster a collaborative atmosphere and goodwill between the county, local communities, businesses, and residents.
Who is involved?
• The Oceana County Planning Commission is leading the effort with assistance from the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission.
• Website: oceana.mi.us/government/departments/planning-commission/
• The public will be invited to give input though an online survey and public meetings.