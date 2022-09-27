Millage rates for the upcoming winter tax season received Oceana County Board of Commissioner approval at its regular meeting Sept. 22.
The board previously approved its 5.6571 mill levy for the summer tax bill.
Millages to be levied on the winter tax bill 1.9730 mills for the medical care facility; .9 mill for ambulance service; .9838 mill for the Oceana County Council on Aging; .1374 for Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch and .0986 for the Veterans Affairs office. There’s also a .0379 mill voted debt levy for the medical care refinance from 2012.
The combined total levy for summer and winter taxes is 9.7878 mills.