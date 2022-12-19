By John Cavanagh
Herald-Journal Writer
If no funding can be found, the Oceana County Board of Commissioners will begin the process of removing the dam at the Crystal Township Park.
The board made the move to begin dam removal after June 30 at its Dec. 15 meeting if there is no money available to save it. Deputy County Drain Commissioner John Warner has applied for a dam risk reduction grant, but it wasn’t looking very promising because it is not a high risk dam. The county needed to inform the Michigan Environment, Great Lakes and Energy of its intentions prior to the end of the year.
Earlier this year, the county was presented three options outlined in a preliminary engineering study going forward from an engineering firm. The first option was to rehabilitate the existing dam estimated at $250,000 to $300,000.
The proposed work was to include:
nject grout to fill the void under the spillway structure
Replace portions of failing concrete walls
Remove trees and other vegetation
Repair/reshape the embankment to proper slopes
Replace toe drain.
The second option estimated at $800,000 to $1.3 million would be to replace the existing dam. The proposed work would include:
Temporarily draw down the impoundment for constructability
Remove trees and other vegetation from the earthen berm
Remove and replace the concrete spillway
Remove the existing earthen berm
Rebuild the earthen berm with an impervious core
The final option was to remove the dam estimated at $400,000 to $500,000. There are grant opportunities available to assist with expenses.
During discussions, Commissioner Craig Hardy said it would be prohibitive for the county to come up with the money while board Chairman Bob Walker said they are looking for other funding sources.
“I don’t like it that we have to move the direction,” Walker said.
Commissioner Paul Erickson said community involement is needed and the community foundation could provide a funding source.
“I think it’s important we look at saving this,” Erickson said. “We have the expertise,” adding that saving the dam could turn the area back into a destination. Erickson also said the Crystal Township Park could be another cornerstone and that they need to keep the area history alive.
“They’ve saved impoundments all over the state," Erickson said.
Parks and recreation committee Chairman Garry McKeen pointed out the county owns 40 percent of the dam, and that they’d need a maintenance plan going forward. Commissioner Tim Beggs added that he didn’t think EGLE would allow the county to proceed without some type of engineer plan.