51st Circuit Court
Judge Susan Sniegowski
Cyanna Marie Rogers, of 8878 N. Water Wonderland, Branch, was convicted of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to 57 days in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $223 and received 12 months probation.
51st Circuit Court
Judge Bradley Lambrix
Joseph Michael Salak, of 815 Logan St., SE, Grand Rapids, was convicted of police officer flee, fourth degree, and was sentenced to 210 days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $8,229.74.
Karle Rae Zmrzlik, of 3027 W. Baseline Road, Apt. 40, Shelby, was convicted of welfare fraud (failure to inform) and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution of $14,827 and received 24 months probation.
Olivia Rose Parsons, of 4198 Skeels Road, Holton, was convicted of unlawfully carrying a weapon and probation violation. She was sentenced to 225 days in jail with credit given for time served. She was ordered to pay fines and costs of $398 and received 24 months probation.
Christopher Lee Gasparas, of 8776 N. 104th Ave., Pentwater, was convicted of police officer assault/resist and was sentenced to five days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of $658 and received 18 months probation.
Paul Brandon-Scott Amos, 9360 E. Arthur Road, Hesperia, was convicted of malicious destruction of personal property and was sentenced to two days in jail with credit given for time served. He was ordered to pay fines, costs and restituion of $1,098 and received 18 months probation.