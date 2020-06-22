DHD#10 continues to stress following prevention guidance
District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) reported Monday that cases continue to climb in Oceana County due to outbreaks at some farms and businesses in the area.
Many cases were initially asymptomatic (not showing symptoms) when they went to work, so they passed all screening efforts implemented by their employers. Nevertheless, the health department said these individuals inadvertently exposed co-workers, as well as family and household members, who subsequently became infected.
As of Monday, June 22, the health department website showed Oceana having 167 confirmed cases with three deaths.
“The virus spreads very quickly when in close proximity to others, which is why we are seeing families and households become infected, causing the overall numbers to increase,” said Kevin Hughes, health officer for DHD#10. “We continue to stress the importance of social distancing, wearing face coverings, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth and continually washing hands to prevent getting or spreading the virus.”
Now that many area stores and restaurants are open and people are venturing out, it is more important than ever to continue following prevention guidelines. Employers are required to follow the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-114 to protect workers, and Executive Order 2020-115 regarding events, gatherings and businesses. By adhering to these orders, businesses and individuals will make a significant impact on preventing further spread of COVID-19.
DHD#10 is currently working on organizing free community drive-through pop-up testing sites in several of the counties we serve. One such site is scheduled for this week in Manistee. In collaboration with the National Guard, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Local Law Enforcement and Emergency Management, and Manistee Area Public Schools, testing information is as follows:
COVID-19 Drive-Through Community Testing Site
Manistee High School Parking Lot, 525 Twelfth Street, Manistee, MI 49660
Thursday June 25 from 3- 7 p.m.; Friday June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to be tested for COVID-19
Please bring picture ID
Not accepting appointments; first come, first served
Open to all surrounding counties
Not limited to symptomatic individuals
Testing is to determine current COVID-19 status; Not offering antibody testing
Testing is nasopharyngeal swab (long cotton-tipped swab inserted in nose) • Test results will take 7-9 days. You will receive instructions for logging in to BioReference Laboratories Patient Portal to obtain results. You will only be contacted by DHD#10 if your results are positive for COVID-19.
For questions, email info@dhd10.org or call 231-305-8659.