Since 2014, Hart Public Schools has enjoyed the tradition of presenting the Lifetime Pirate Award. The purpose of the Lifetime Pirate Award is to honor any individual who has been of service to Hart Public Schools in making it a better place for students, staff and the community.
This year, Hart Public Schools was honored to present the Lifetime Pirate Award to Jim and Alice Cunningham. Jim and Alice have given their time and talents to Hart Public Schools in some capacity for over 60 years. They genuinely are lifelong pirates. The district cannot thank them enough for their lifelong contribution to Hart Public Schools.
Alice began her teaching career at HPS in 1959, teaching home economics. She also sponsored the Future Homemakers of America club and the sewing club. Mrs. Cunningham also became the junior class advisor and coordinated the mother/daughter senior banquets. Alice also continued to represent retired MEA members for years after her own retirement.
Jim began teaching at HPS in 1963, teaching American history and mechanical drawing. He was also the Auto Club and Camera Club Advisor. Mr. Cunningham started the National Honor Society at Hart High School and remained its advisor for 28 years. The HHS Hartian yearbook was dedicated to Alice and Jim in 1976 for their service to HHS students. Mr. Cunningham would also go on to be the class advisor for the journalism class, the “Hart Beat” newspaper, and the senior class advisor. Jim also served as the Hart Education Association as president for over 35 years and continued to do so after retirement.
Jim also became known as the voice of Hart sports- announcing football games, basketball games and track meets, where Alice also worked admissions selling tickets. They both volunteered their time staffing these events for over 50 years. Jim has announced well over 1,000 games for Hart Public Schools, starting all the way back to the 1960s.