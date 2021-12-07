Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) announced Dec. 2 that Oceana County fruit grower and District 7 Director Michael DeRuiter was elected vice-president of the MFB Board of Directors.
Elections were at the 102nd Annual Meeting in Grand Rapids last week. DeRuiter has been involved with the Farm Bureau organization since 2005, when he got involved with the Oceana County Young Farmer committee. Later he joined the county board of directors. In 2014 he was elected as the District 7 Director to the MFB board of directors. District 7 is made up of Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Osceola counties.
In 2020 he was elected to serve on the MFB executive committee.
“I’m excited,” DeRuiter said, “It’s a pretty special opportunity to represent our area and state on any agriculture issue we may face. The position comes with lots of responsibility, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
As a third-generation farmer, DeRuiter works a 1,000 acre fruit farm with his father, Richard, and brother, Bryan, raising apples, peaches and tart cherries. DeRuiter Farms also processes cherries and does custom harvesting. DeRuiter’s father, Rich, served on the county board of directors in the 80s.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” he said. “Having another representative of the fruit industry on the Michigan Farm Bureau is important, given the fact fruit is a large part of the state’s agriculture. Farm Bureau kind of runs in the family. Both of my parents, Herman and Germaine DeRuiter, were involved in the Oceana County Farm Bureau in their day. Dad served as the county president for a time and on the state policy development committee as well,” said Rich DeRuiter.
DeRuiter joins other members of the Michigan Farm Bureau Board of Directors, including President Carl Bednarski, of Tuscola County; District 1 Director Brigette Leach of Kalamazoo County; District 2 Director Jennifer Lewis of Hillsdale County; District 3 Director Mike Fusilier of Washtenaw County; District 4 Director Jeff Sandborn of Ionia County; District 5 Director Stephanie Schafer of Clinton County; District 6 Director Travis Fahley of St. Clair County; District 8 Director Michael Mulders of Bay County; District 9 Director Ben LaCross of Leelanau County; District 10 Director Leona Daniels of Arenac County; District 11 Director Patrick McGuire of Antrim County; District 12 Director Dave Bahrman of Alger Country; At-Large Directors Doug Darling of Monroe County and Paul Pridgeon of Branch County; Promotion & Education Representative Nancy Thelen of Washtenaw County and Young Farmer Representative Mitch Kline of Kalamazoo County.
According to the Michigan Farm Bureau website, Eligible candidates for MFB director positions must be “directly and actively engaged in farming as owners and/or operators of farms whose primary interest is in farming,” and may not be employed full-time in an occupation other than farming, nor serving in a county, state or national elective office. In addition to DeRuiter and Tuscola County farmer Carl Bednarski, who continues in his role as president, other members of the board’s executive committee include third-members Fusilier, LaCross and Lewis.
Michigan Farm Bureau is the state’s largest farm organization, representing the interests of more than 40,000 farmer members. More information is available at www.michfb.com