A discarded cigarette is said to be the cause of an apartment building fire in Shelby early Monday morning.
According to Shelby-Benona Fire Chief Jack White, the fire was reported at 6:58 a.m. at the Park Place Apartments, 417 N. State St., by a passerby who was walking his daughter to school to catch a bus. White said the fire was located on a second floor balcony of the building on the west side of the complex and that the first arriving units believed that the fire was out. Upon further investigation, it appeared to be an electrical fire that spread into the wall. According to White, fire crews opened the wall and checked for an extension in the apartment below. Further investigation determined that the fire started from the cigarette that had spread to a blanket then up the wall.
Damage was limited to the two apartment walls and to the exterior of the building. Shelby-Benona, Hart and Grant Township fire units responded to the scene, which remained for a little more then a hour. Life EMS and the Oceana County Sheriff’s Officers also responded as did the sheriff’s office fire investigator.