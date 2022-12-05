By John Cavanagh
Herald-Journal Writer
Disposal costs for mattress and box springs at the Oceana County Transfer Station increased from $7 to $20 following county board commissioners approval Dec. 1.
County Administrator Tracy Byard told the board that the transfer station budget currently has a $68,000 deficit.
Moving forward board Chairman Bob Walker said he, Commissioner Phil Morse and Byard recently met with representatives from American Classic and Ferry Township about bringing recycling to the transfer station. Ideas include contracting with American Classic for transfer station operations and potentially bringing in a scale to weigh materials being dropped off along with other improvements. Officials are currently waiting on a site plan.