District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) was notified by Kalamazoo County Health Department that one of its residents, who has tested positive for COVID-19, attended the Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend event in Oceana County.
Due to the crowded conditions and challenges for proper social distancing at this event, DHD#10 has identified the following public exposure site for COVID-19:
June 25 – June 28, 2020; Double JJ Resort – Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend; 5900 Water Rd., Rothbury.
People at this location during the listed time period should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure. Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible. COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider.
While DHD#10 will release information about public exposure sites when it is determined through investigation that it’s not possible to identify all close contacts, everyone needs to remember that approximately 40 percent of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic. Asymptomatic cases are especially difficult because they are not sick and therefore not staying home. Additionally, contagious individuals can spread virus prior to experiencing symptoms.
“We continue to see increased cases of COVID-19 in the community making it more important than ever for everyone to follow the prevention measures that have been promoted — wearing masks or face coverings, social distancing and following proper hygiene,” said DHD#10 Health Officer, Kevin Hughes.
For more information about COVID-19, go to: www.dhd10.org, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, or www.cdc.com/coronavirus