The Hart City Mayor Ron LaPorte was scheduled to retire from the Hart City Council following the Nov. 4 election, having served the city in many capacities since 1985.
Council members Joe Frontiera, Steve Hegedus and Jason La Fever will also conclude their terms of service with the city following the Nov. 3, 2020 election.
In recognition of all four members dedication to the city, and to give members of the public an opportunity to say “thank you,” everyone is invited to attend a drive-by reception in the parking lot of the Hart City Hall prior to the Nov. 10, council meeting. Beginning at 6:45 p.m. staff members will pass out cookies to the public as they drive through an appropriately social-distanced reception event.
Guests are asked to remain in their cars, but will have the opportunity to park and speak to the honorees in the parking lot and will be able to exit the reception via the lower parking lot on Jefferson Street. City Manager Lynne Ladner wishes to thank all four gentlemen for their service to the community and hopes many city residents will be able attend the event to extend their thanks as well. Questions can be directed to Ladner at 231-873-2488 or lladner@cityofhart.org