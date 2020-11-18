This year’s flu season coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the public’s risk for developing a respiratory illness with potentially serious complications. Fortunately, a safe, effective vaccine already exists for the seasonal flu and is updated each year in anticipation of the most prevalent flu strains.
Health experts warn that it’s even more important than ever to get a flu shot this year. The flu shot has proven benefits for people of all ages and is the best defense against the influenza virus. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated, including pregnant women. Each year, the flu vaccine prevents millions of adults and children from getting sick with this serious and potentially life-threatening virus.
District Health Department #10 is offering a free drive-thru flu clinic for anyone aged 6 months and up.
The event will take place:
Monday, November 23; 9:00 am-3:00 pm
Oceana County Road Commission
3501 W. Polk Rd, Hart, MI 49420
No appointments necessary. Face coverings are required.
Insurance will be billed for those who have insurance. The vaccine is free for those without insurance. There will be no out-of-pocket costs for participants.
The collaboration between the Shelby Adolescent Health Center, the Oceana County Road Commission, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and District Health Department #10 is making this event possible so individuals can get vaccinated without even getting out of their car.
Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for District Health Department #10 explained, “We are grateful for the efforts and collaboration across multiple organizations to deliver this important public health service," stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for District Health Department #10. "Not one single entity had the capacity to do this alone. By pooling our resources, we can now reach more community members than we would have individually. This is public health at its best.”
While the best time to get your flu shot is before the season hits, it’s never too late. For those who want a flu shot and cannot make an event, additional clinics are available through local health departments or by calling your primary care provider.