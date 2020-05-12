With the cold temperatures that settled in Oceana County last weekend and early this week, the 2020 asparagus crop might have taken a hit, but as of yet, hasn’t been wiped out.
Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board Executive Director John Bakker said Tuesday that most asparagus that had emerged prior to last weekend was lost was temperatures were 26 degrees or below for a number of hours. Bakker said some fields near the lakeshore were spared last weekend, but might have been taken out Monday night as temperatures again dropped into the 20s.
While growers might have lost the season’s first picking, Bakker was optimist about what’s to come.
“In the grand scheme of things, it certainly was not catistropic for us,” Bakker said.
Michigan State University Extension Vegetable Educator Ben Werling expects the harvest to begin in earnest later this week as temperatures are forecasted to warm. Bakker agreed, but also had a warning about the potential warm-up.
“If we get too warm too quickly, that could be almost as bad as the frosts,” Bakker said.
Bakker was optimistic about the season as a whole. He said fresh market prices have rebounded from historic lows earlier this year, and that the federal govenment has made a committment to purchase processed asparagus. Growers have been busy the last three weeks to month preparing for worker safety to protect them as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Bakker said that if nothing horrible happens he thnks it could be a good year.