Certification of the May 4 special election results by the Oceana County Board of Canvassers was delayed by a day after the board was unable to call its meeting to order May 5.
Oceana County Clerk Amy Anderson said the delay was caused by some pre-meeting rhetoric by a member of the public regarding the board’s ability to call the meeting to order. She said the disruption resulted in all of the attendees leaving the meeting room.
The canvass board members returned May 6 and certified the results without any changes.