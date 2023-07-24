A Shelby woman was seen by Life EMS personnel at the scene after her vehicle overturned several times in the northbound lane of US-31 late July 22.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Andrea Lizbeth Avilez, 20 of 430 Harvey St. was traveling north on the expressway in a 2012 Hyundai Elantra in Grant Township when she saw a deer on the right. The report indicates Avilez swerved to miss the deer, lost control and left the roadway to the west.
According to the report, the vehicle collided with the ditch and overturned several times coming to a rest on its top. The report indicates she had several cuts, but refused further treatment. Alcohol was suspected.