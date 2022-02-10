With a little more than a month on the job, Oceana County Emergency Manager Troy Maloney is still learning the ropes.
Maloney has a long history working with fire departments. The Dexter native first became familiar with the area in early 1980s with his family having been off-road enthusiasts at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. He succeeds Jim Durham who retired in December.
Maloney began his fire service in Dexter and has a degree in fire service management. In 2003, he relocated to Colorado to work in the fire service industry before moving on to Arizona for 12 years where he helped to consolidate several small fire departments into one large one. He retired from the fire service after 35 years.
“I’m doing this because I wanted a new challenge,” Maloney said. “This is not a stepping stone. This is my end path.”
Maloney previously owned property in the Silver Lake area. He said he decided to retire to this area to be closer to family. He said he has a brother, with whom is close, who also plans to retire to this area soon.
Maloney described the job as a multifaceted position, and so far he’s spent his time going around the county to get to know the area firefighters to learn how he can help them.
In the meantime, he’s adjusting to his new life in Oceana.
“This is a lot, lot slower pace than what I’ve experienced in the past,” Maloney said. “It’s been a very nice change.”