SHELBY — Businesses in downtown Shelby may have the opportunity to apply for $10,000 in facade improvement grants.
Village Administrator Brady Selner said the Shelby Village Council approved the grant application at its regular meeting Aug. 14. If approved the grants will allow businesses to make improvements to either the front or rear of their structures.
According to Selner, the village has set aside up to $50,000 in improvement grant money, which will come from the village’s $210,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Community Foundation for Oceana County also has provided $2,500, Selner said.
In other business, council postponed any decision on the Sixth Street sidewalk improvements so staff could do more research. The sidewalk section east of State Street might be refurbished. The village has received estimates of $5,000 to regrade the area, but to entirely rebuild it, including a new retaining wall is estimated at $172,000.