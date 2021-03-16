HART — Oceana County Fair Board President Paul Erickson gave an update on Fair 2021 at the March 9 Hart City Council meeting.
“MSU is not sanctioning in-person events in 2021. In April, our board will be meeting to plan the events for the summer, as the reopening guidelines unfold,” Erickson said. “We will consider open shows, and/or exhibitor only events, such as ‘show and go’ as the season progresses. Our livestock auction is not yet decided, but we will proceed accordingly. Elliot Amusements, our carnival company has created a COVID Response Plan for working with our health department to assure proper procedures are in place. I have submitted a plan to the health department for their review. We will plan on the Zack Snider Memorial Tractor Pull, and the TNT Demo Derby as in-person events adhering to the reopening guidelines. We’ve also applied for our harness racing dates and will update the community when those are awarded. I am submitting a MDARD (Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development) Capital Improvement Grant next Friday. If received, funds would be used to repair the structure and re-side the east side of the grandstands. I am here tonight to ask for a letter of support from the city to include. We’re in a great position for winning this grant. We also plan to open up the north end under the grandstands as a gathering place for events throughout the summer and fair, calling it ‘The Stables’ because horses were housed there during the early fair years. 2020 was a good year despite having to go virtual. To have this site on a major corner in Hart, that is so beautiful and historical, is really a feather in our caps.”
Erickson also outlined several other projects the fair board is working on, including working with the city to update the electrical service on the north side of the midway and creating an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant walkway there. “Rerouting traffic and fairground camping are under review and into the future as more details are worked out. Fair 2021 will be the 150th anniversary of the Oceana County Fair, and it will be the best that it can be. We are looking forward to celebrating it with our community,” Erickson said in closing.