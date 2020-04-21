This week 215,000 Michigan Farm Bureau members across the state will be receiving $25 restaurant vouchers to be used in local restaurants as a part of Farm Bureau Insurance Company’s “We’re In This Together” initiative. Local agents that are a part of this initiative include Kaleb Klotz of Klotz Agency-Farm Bureau Insurance and Gayle Forner of Forner Insurance Agency.
“In this unprecedented time, Farm Bureau’s We’re in this Together program is one part of our ongoing efforts to give back to our members as we weather the COVID-19 crisis together,” said Farm Bureau Insurance CEO Don Simon. “We’re proud to support our members as they invest in local restaurants across Michigan.”
The We’re in this Together initiative is designed to give back to our members and local communities. More than 215,000 Farm Bureau members will receive $25 meal vouchers and be able to enjoy a meal at over 1,200 local restaurants. In addition, Farm Bureau will fund an additional 18,000 meals (15 at each of the 1,200 restaurants) specifically for first responders. Both of these will be an investment in local communities and economies. “Many of our farmer members supply food to restaurants across the state. Local restaurants, and small businesses in general, are the backbone of our communities. In normal times, restaurants are where we all gather with friends and family to socialize, celebrate and conduct business. They are always there for us. Now, it’s our turn to be there for them,” Simon said.
Local agent Kaleb Klotz explained, “Each designated restaurant will receive $4,000 from the Michigan Farm Bureau which equals 1,600 $25 vouchers. Any vouchers above 1,600 will be reimbursed by Farm Bureau Insurance as well. Restaurants will not be required to pay any money back, regardless if their restaurant redeems all 1,600 or not. In addition Farm Bureau Insurance will be providing 18,000 meals (15 at each location in the state) to First Responders. As agents we are pleased Farm Bureau Insurance is giving back in a way that will directly benefit our members, the local businesses in the community and our first responders. Oceana County restaurants selected to receive the $4,000 include BC Pizza of Hart, Hart Pizza, La Fiesta, The Pink Elephant, That Place in Hart; Golden Sands Golf Course Bucket Bar, The Golden Eatery, The Sands Restaurant in Mears and Country Dairy Farm Store in New Era.”
This $5.4 million initiative is just one part of Farm Bureau’s overall We’re in this Together effort and follows quickly on the heels of the Farm Bureau Family of Companies Million Meal Challenge, which funded 1.1 million meals through the seven food banks across Michigan for Michigan children and families honoring the stay home, stay safe effort.
For more information on Farm Bureau’s We’re in This Together initiative, visit farmbureauinsurance-mi.com