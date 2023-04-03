Oceana County Farm Bureau board member Adam Kokx, currently serving as policy development chair, and Michael Deruiter, Michigan Farm Bureau Vice President and District 7 Director, traveled to Washington D.C. as part of the Michigan Farm Bureau Washington legislative seminar.
One-hundred Michigan farm Bureau members, representing 52 counties, took part in the event over the course of three days. During the seminar members were able to meet with representatives from their districts to discuss the 2023 farm bill, trade, labor and agricultural chemistry.
Members heard from Chief Agricultural Negotiator in the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Doug McKalip on current trade negotiations that he is working on as well as updates on topics such as the dairy dispute with Canada and Mexico’s ban on biotech corn. Members got to sit down with their congressman and ask specific questions related to the various topics with labor being the hottest topic. On the final day members heard from Senator Debbie Stabenow on current issues with the farm bill and updates from her office. There was also a historic meeting that took place with Michigan Farm Bureau President Carl Bednarski and the Ukrainian ambassador to discuss farming during a time of war.
For more information look at Michigan Farm news.