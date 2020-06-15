A Farmington Hills woman was transported to Mercy Health Partners Hackley Campus in Muskegon for treatment following a rollover accident on the Silver Lake Sand Dunes June 13.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Sowjanya Kondru, 26, of 36021 Grand River Ave., Apt. 3, Farmington Hills, was a passenger is a 2020 Polaris RZR driven by Ravi Teja Nadalla, 28 of the same address. The report indicates Nadalla was traveling north in the dunes when he made a sharp left turn, causing the vehicle to tip toward the passenger said. The report further indicated that as the vehicle tipped, Kondru’s right arm was struck by the top roll bar as it collided with the ground. She sustained a compound fracture to her right arm.
The vehicle was not damaged.