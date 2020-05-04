Muskegon County has been chosen to receive $67,081, Newaygo County $19,685 and Oceana County $14,148, to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board in Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties, made up of representatives from local government and 40 area organizations, will determine how the funds awarded to the Emergency Needs Committees are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies. The local boards are responsible for recommending local recipient organizations to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local organizations chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofit organizations or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice nondiscrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
The local boards in Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties have distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds to local organizations for 35 years. These organizations were responsible for providing food, meals and lodging to those in need.
The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, May 15.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds will find an application at unitedwaylakeshore.org/efsp. Questions may be directed to Jana Routt, United Way of the Lakeshore at: jana@unitedwaylakeshore.org or 231-332-4004.