Only two activities will remain on the schedule for this year’s National Asparagus Festival.
Recognizing the need to keep the festival in the public eye, the festival board of directors voted Tuesday evening to go forward with the queen’s pageant and the Ryan Walsworth Spear-It 5K Run. Although the board discussed possibly having some activities, such as the arts and crafts fair and kids activities at the Oceana County Fairgrounds, it ultimately decided that with unknown Covid restrictions that might still be imposed, it would be best not to host any other activities. The board also recognized that many other area festivals have either canceled or scaled back plans this year due to the Covid pandemic.
“I just wish there was more we could do,” said NAF Board President Michelle Amstutz.
Board Vice President and Queen Coordinator Jessica Woodworth suggested that the NAF move forward with its queen pageant so a new queen could be chosen. Currently, the pageant is scheduled for June 5 at either the Hart Public School auditorium or the Shelby Public School auditorium. Woodworth also suggested that the pageant not include food, and that tickets be sold on a presale basis with a limited number of tickets available at the door, providing presale tickets do not exceed gathering restrictions. The pageant also would allow 2019 queens Alysha Sullivan and First Runner-Up Lori Beggs an opportunity to still offer closing remarks, since the pageant and all NAF events were cancelled in 2020.
“We really need to crown a new queen,” Woodworth said.
The 5K is slated to be held both in-person and virtually June 12. Sign-ups have already begun at runsignup.com/Race/MI/Mears/RyanWalsworthSpearIt5K. According to the NAF Facebook page, "this is going to be a fun run and each participant will receive a commemorative T-shirt and medal."