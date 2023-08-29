The two local schools already underway will be joined by the other three next Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Hesperia began classes with half days this past Monday, and Shelby began classes this past Tuesday. They will be joined next week by Hart, Pentwater and Walkerville.
School will begin for Hart students with a half day with classes dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Pentwater classes will run from 7:50-11:30 a.m. Walkerville classes will begin at 8:15 a.m. and will dismiss at 11:35 a..m.
Free breakfasts and lunches will be available for all students, but Pentwater Superintendent Scott Karaptian encouraged parents still fill out the free or reduced lunch applications.