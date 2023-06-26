A structure fire at the Hideaway Campground at Silver Lake destroyed the campground’s office, restaurant and store.
The cause of the fire at 9671 W. Silver Lake Rd. remained undetermined Monday and remained under investigation. The structures at the 12:25 a.m. fire were a total loss, but was totally insured. No one was injured.
“Very, very hot,” said Hart Area Fire Chief Dwight Fuehring. “(It was) hard to get up next to it.”Firefighters also had to cool a propane tank on site that had begun to vent. A storage building also was destroyed. Crews cleared the scene at approximately 4 a.m.
The campground had reopened over the weekend. Fuehring said a food truck on site was operating and the office was operating out of another building.
The Hart Area Fire Department was assisted by Walkerville and Grant fire water tankers and Pentwater and Shelby-Benona fire units.