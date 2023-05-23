SHELBY — A brush fire Tuesday, May 9, at the Village of Shelby leaf and brush site off Pierce Road forced the village to close the location indefinitely until a better solution can be found. In putting out the fire, it was discovered that the site, reserved for yard debris disposal (brush, grass clippings and leaves), has obviously been used for a lot of illegal dumping this spring.
“A lot happens after hours,” said DPW Superintendent Jeremiah Helenhouse. Even though a “For Brush Only” sign is posted, Helenhouse said he’s seen everything from couches, chairs and televisions to most recently what appears to be the remains of a kitchen remodeling project.
Police Chief Dean Roesler told the Herald-Journal in an interview following the meeting that “controlled burns” are not uncommon at the brush site. It is necessary at certain times of the year to burn the brush pile down to something more manageable. What is uncommon is all of the illegal dumping occurring there. He said the fire could have been set intentionally, but he believes it was more likely some embers left from a controlled burn April 19 were reignited.
The incident was called in when a lot of smoke was seen blowing across the highway. He was unsure who contacted the MDNR (Michigan Department of Natural Resources). The DNR Fire Officer requested the Michigan State Police do a report and Roesler is waiting to find out the results of that report. “This fire was unplanned and resulted in several different agencies becoming involved,” Roesler said.
To remedy the situation in the short term, Village Administrator Brady Selner proposed three options for the council to consider — reopen the site for use by residents; keep the site locked except for certain days and times and have a DPW employee present to man the site; or provide a location for dumping at the DPW garage and purchase cameras to manage illegal dumping at the brush site.
The second option was tossed out almost immediately. Councilor Dan Zaverl said he felt it was a waste of manpower to have an employee manning the site, even for set hours, to which all councilors agreed. It was decided that until a more permanent fix can be built, residents should bring yard debris to the DPW garage at 88 W. Sixth St. during regular working hours. The village dump site off Pierce Road is closed/locked and will be posted with alternative dump site information. Village residents should no longer be dumping debris of any kind at the Pierce Road location.