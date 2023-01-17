Friends of Ludington State Park is offering five no-cost programs to the public concerning Ludington State Park via Zoom in the coming months.
Scheduled sessions are:
• Ludington State Park Photography with Brad Reed – Monday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m.
• Aquatic Invasive – Sea Lamprey with Alan Wernette, DNR Park Interpreter – Tuesday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.
• Ludington State Park: Making Memories for Decades! with Jim Jensen, Mason County Historical Society – Monday, March 20, 6:30 p.m.
• Invasive Species Management in and around the Ludington State Park with Bri Jasinski, Mason-Lake Conservation District; Sara Bolan, A Few Friends of the Environment of the World (AFFEW0 and Jim Gallie, Ludington State Park manager – Tuesday, April 4, 7 p.m.
• State of the Ludington State Park with Jim Gallie, LSP manager – Tuesday, April 25, 7 p.m.
“During the cold winter months, our Zoom sessions provide an opportunity for individuals to stay connected with and learn more about the Ludington State Park from the comfort of their own homes,” said Patrick O’Hare, FLSP president. “FLSP hopes individuals will take advantage of these free sessions so when they are then out at the LSP they can appreciate it even more.”
Register to receive the Zoom link at https://friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/Upcomingevents Membership renewals also are due as 2023 begins. To join FLSP or renew memberships, to donate to support FLSP efforts to support Ludington State Park or keep on activities visit: https://friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.