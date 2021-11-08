District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is helping communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults, and seniors. Flu season is unpredictable, and with COVID-19 still spreading, organizers said it is more important than ever to protect you and your family against influenza by getting an annual flu shot.
This year, DHD#10 will offer the COVID-19 vaccine along with the flu vaccine. In Oceana County, DHD#10 is hosting flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics Nov. 18 from 3-6 p.m. at the District Health Department #10 3986 N. Oceana Drive, Hart.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Please bring insurance cards and your driver’s license.
Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, DHD#10 may be able to help through Vaccines for Children (VFC) or other programs. DHD#10 can bill the following: Medicare, Medicare Health Plans, Medicaid, Medicaid Health Plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Blue Care Network, Priority Health, McLaren Commercial, ASR, United Health Care and TRICARE with an insurance card present at the time of appointment. It is important to be aware of your insurance benefit rules.