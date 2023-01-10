Mid Michigan Community Action Agency (Mid Michigan CAA) now hosts commodities distributions for those in need of food in Muskegon and Oceana counties.
“We are proud to begin providing this critical service in Muskegon and Oceana counties,” said Eva Rohlman, outreach director at Mid Michigan CAA. “We have established a public distribution site at the Ladder Community Center in Shelby and are eager to expand our services to more locations across the two counties in the coming months.”
The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) is for low-income seniors 60 and over and consists of two boxes distributed every other month. The next distribution is Jan. 30 at the Ladder Community Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..
“Senior food boxes contain USDA products aimed at filling nutrient gaps in seniors’ diets,” said Kristi Shakula, commodities manager at Mid Michigan CAA. “The boxes include items like canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, cereals, grains, ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk and cheese.”
The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) is a quarterly distribution for individuals and families of all ages in need of emergency food. Quarterly distributions occur in March, May, September, and November. The next distribution will be at The Ladder March 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“The quarterly food box contains products that vary from quarter to quarter. They are designed to distribute excess agricultural products to people who can use it while minimizing food waste,” said Shakula.
To apply for either program, bring your ID to the next distribution near you. Muskegon County residents are invited to attend the Shelby distribution location.
For a complete calendar of senior distributions, visit www.mmcaa.org/seniors. For a complete calendar of quarterly distributions, visit www.mmcaa.org/economicsecurity.html#food. The calendars will be updated as new distribution sites are added. To learn more, call your local office: Muskegon County office at 231-557-7622 or Oceana County office at 231-923-3066.
Mid Michigan Community Action guides local residents on the path to self-sufficiency through empowerment, education and community enrichment.