The federal government approved Michigan’s request for an emergency food program, Monday, April 13, which eases distribution efforts by the Food Bank Council of Michigan network of food pantries while keeping staff and volunteers safer during the process.
The state Department of Education submitted a request to USDA Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) for a Disaster Household Distribution Program on behalf of the Food Bank Council of Michigan. The subsequent approval waives household verification and income eligibility requirements normally connected to The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), which puts staff in close proximity to clients when asking these questions. This waiver will allow food bank staff, volunteers and National Guard members to more efficiently serve a large number of people in need while also maintaining safety protocols outlined in social distancing guidelines.
“Our partnership with the Michigan Department of Education proved vital in this effort,” said Phil Knight, executive director, Food Bank Council of Michigan. “During this unprecedented time in our history, USDA Food and Nutrition Services has acknowledged that flexibilities are needed on the ground to safely and effectively distribute food to those in need.”
Many food banks and pantries have implemented drive-through distribution models. The need to capture information from new participants was putting food bank staff and volunteers at risk, especially with the demand for personal protective equipment.
Michigan has experienced a significant demand for emergency food resources as more people find themselves without work during the pandemic. Flexibilities afforded through the Disaster Household Distribution Program waives the need to capture information face-to-face and further promotes social distancing and minimized contact.
Learn more about the Food Bank Council’s response to COVID-19 at https://www.fbcmich.org/covid-19/. According to state records, in 2018, Oceana County had 11 food distribution agencies, and distributed 382,644 pounds of food.