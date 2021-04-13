Our local restaurant and business owners have created places that have become pillars in our community. For many, gathering with friends and loved ones at a local bar or restaurant on a day off is the most reliable way to unwind after a busy week, and the inability to do so has been one of the biggest challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. But even though we may struggle with this, the business owners themselves have struggled with something much worse. A blow to their livelihood.
“It’s been a very challenging year,” said Jeff Hodges of Village Café & Pub in Pentwater. “Nobody likes the unknowingness and constant change,” he said.
In particular, Hodges said the quickly changing policies regarding face masks and whether or not restaurants could even remain open or serve food was very difficult to keep up with in the beginning. He also commented on how difficult it was to make any sort of a decision without receiving negative comments, saying that he “took heat for reopening,” even though the government mandates allowed such a thing. And yet at the same time, other customers would come in saying, “Thank God you’re open.” When asked about whether or not the increasing seating capacity has been helpful, Hodges compared it to “tying one arm behind your back,” and said that it is hard enough to make a living when operating with 100 percent capacity.
The biggest issue for Hodges though is employment, and this concern is shared with other business owners as well.
“The biggest issue we have right now is staffing,” said April Schmidt, owner of Open Hearth Grille in Mears. She cited some of the generous unemployment benefits as a possible cause and said that during the pandemic, there have been times when people did not even show up for their scheduled job interviews. “We are still looking for a line cook, bartenders and a couple of servers,” said Schmidt.
One thing both Hodges and Schmidt have had in common when navigating these trying times has been adapting to the situation.
“Instead of eight people on the floor, we have six,” said Schmidt. The Open Hearth Grille has also stopped taking reservations due to the expense of holding tables with limited occupancy, and meanwhile the Village Café & Pub has made use of its outdoor space and extended its seating. But not every business has been able to survive like these two. Boathouse Bar and Grill in Pentwater has closed its doors for good, as well as Soup of the Day Café in Hart and Daniel’s in Hesperia.
As it turns out, Michael Kraus, owner of Daniel’s had already decided to shut his business down, even before the coronavirus became a serious issue. He said he made his decision back and January of last year, saying “I thought I’d go out with a bang and went out with a fizzle.”
Kraus recounted some of struggles his restaurant faced during the pandemic. When restaurants were all forced to close in March, he found out at 9 a.m. that he would have to close by 3 p.m. Beyond that Kraus said, “I was stuck with $12,000 worth of food that I had ordered the week before and $30,000 worth on the shelves.”
Hodges also shed some light on the monetary difficulties that were presented by the pandemic. He mentioned that even though the government mandated closures, they offered no form of relief from daily expenses.
“They’re not reducing our taxes, our licensing fees,” he said. Despite hardships like these, Kraus said business was actually very good throughout 2020, claiming that business was “up 10 percent every day in March” before they got shut down, with March usually being one of the worst months. Kraus is now only a few weeks away from becoming a financial advisor and says, “I feel for everybody still in the food business.”
For those still in the business, the upcoming summer is a big event. Some are anticipating a good season, while others are maybe afraid to get their hopes up after a challenging year. When asked about the current state of business, Schmidt said, “People are still a little hesitant to come out,” but when asked what she expects of the summer season she said, “I think it’s going to be phenomenal.”
Hodges, on the other hand, said that the last year had been “a big hurdle” and that he’s afraid that hurdle will continue. Still, things may be looking up. When asked about what he anticipates for 2021, he said he’s “got to get through the summer” but that he thinks “things will be better than last year.” Above all though, everyone is just eager for things to get back to normal. Schmidt herself said, despite how hard things have been for her business, she thinks it has been hardest on the workers, saying, “everyone wants to get back to work,” and that we are “trying to slowly morph back into normalcy.”
Hodges said that he has actually had a decent year, but mentioned that it was due to “a ton of effort from everyone involved.” He also said, “I probably wouldn’t go through what I went through again,” if he had the choice.