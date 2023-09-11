Food truck coming to Walkerville Sept. 22 Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Updated 55 min ago The next Feeding America Food Truck in Oceana County is scheduled to be at the Walkerville School District Friday, Sept. 22 at 145 Lathrop St. In Walkerville.Food will be distributed from 5-6 p.m. or until 10,000 pounds of food is distributed. Tags Food Featured Local Savings More News CrimeGovernmentNationPentwater This WeekStateStuff to DoViewpointWorld Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView