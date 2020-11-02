The Community Foundation for Oceana County’s scholarship program is now open. If you’re a high school or homeschooled senior, current college student, an early college senior, or adult learner/returning student, the foundation may have a scholarship for you. Applications are available online and are submitted electronically at the foundation website. Applications are due March 15, 2021.
The foundation manages the largest scholarship program in our area with over 42 named funds covering vast criteria. From unrestricted scholarships, to those supporting careers in education, agriculture, medicine, business, skilled trades and more — everyone should apply. One general application is shared across all scholarship committees to determine eligibility.
In 2020, the foundation awarded 202 scholarships to Oceana County students for a total investment of $219,850, in the future. Of the 138 students receiving awards, 46 percent were current college students and 54 percent would be incoming freshman.
Nov. 9-12 is Paying for College Week. The foundation is partnering with the Oceana CAN! (College Access Network) to host online workshops. Join the foundation virtually Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. for more information on scholarships and a walk-through of the application. For a full list of available sessions and to register, visit https://oceanacan.org/resources/student-resources/.
The foundation also offers scholarships to adults returning to school, via a separate application open year-round. Oceana County residents who have been out of high school for at least one year or have a gap in their post-secondary education are eligible to apply. Adult students are often (but not always) prospective undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. Adult students may also have other identifying criteria, such as full-time employment, parenthood, care of elderly parents, or prior military service.
For more information on the scholarship program, help filling out the applications at www.oceanafoundation.org/scholarships, or any questions, contact Scholarship Coordinator Danielle Siegel at danielle@oceanafoundation.org or call 231-869-3377.
For more information about making a gift, now or through an estate plan, creating a named fund at the foundation, or to learn more about new scholarship programs under consideration, call C.E.O. Tammy Carey at 231-869-3377 or by e-mail at tammy@oceanafoundation.org.