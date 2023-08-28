Shelby Area District Library announced it will host free technical skills classes Sept. 13. The workshops are intended for learners that are new to using a computer and mobile device and want to build confidence. Topics include: creating files and folders, using web browsers, using search engines and much more. Workshops will be taught by digital literacy experts with the national nonprofit Connected Nation (CN) in collaboration with AT&T and the Public Library Association.
“Shelby Area District Library’s mission is to provide the people of the community and outlying service areas with educational, informational, cultural and recreational materials,” said Library Director Tiffany Haight. “Ensuring that as many people as possible have essential digital skills is critical to fulfilling that mission in today’s digital world. We hope that local adults of all ages and walks of life will take advantage of these opportunities to learn new digital skills or refresh old ones.”
Registration preferred, but not required to attend, and participants are encouraged to bring their friends and family. Workshop dates and times are Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Computer Basics and Internet Basics – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Video Conferencing and Mobile Device Basics – 2-4 p.m.
Register at: https://surveys.connectednation.org/s3/Shelby-Area-District-LibraryShelby Area District Library is partnering with Connected Nation (CN), a national nonprofit committed to bridging the Digital Divide to host the workshops.
“Connected Nation is proud to partner with the Shelby Area District Library,” said Heather Gate, CN executive vice president. “We hope that the classes will help spread digital literacy awareness and will serve as a spark for advancing digital skills in the region. Not only will we be hosting these workshops, but we are also excited to share the training materials with any organizations or volunteers that may wish to continue the training long after the classes have ended.” CN is able to offer these workshops as part of an initiative funded via the AT&T Connected Learning Program. Course content was developed in collaboration with the Public Library Association to advance digital literacy across the country. Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit’s mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people.