Voters in many parts of Oceana County will have a full slate of candidates to choose from in the upcoming August primary election.
Races will be on tap for four of the seven county board of commissioners districts with another race on tap for the one available Oceana County Road Commission seat.
Crystal, Golden, Grant, Greenwood, Shelby and Weare townships all will have races for various positions on their respective township boards. Claybanks, Ferry, Newfield, Pentwater Village, Pentwater Township and Walkerville Schools all have various millage requests.
In the county commissioners races, Ron Christian of Pentwater and Terry Dykema of Hart will square off in the primary for the District 1 seat currently held by Dean Gustafson. The district includes Pentwater, Weare and Crystal townships. Incumbent Martha Meyette of Hesperia is unchallenged for the District 2 seat. The district includes Newfield and Greenwood townships.
District 3 (Hart City, Hart Township) will see a primary race between Steve Bruch of Hart and Craig Hardy, also of Hart. Incumbent Denny Powers did not file for reelection. District 4 (Colfax, Leavitt, Elbridge, Ferry) will see Paul Erickson of Hart on the ballot to succeed incumbent Andrew Sebolt. Sebolt, of Hart, initially filed for reelection then later withdrew as he has filed as a Republican candidate to challenge incumbent Republican Scott VanSingel of Grant for the 100th District State House of Representatives seat.
For the District 5 county board seat, (Benona, Golden, Claybanks) incumbent Larry Byl of Shelby will be challenged by Timothy Beggs of Mears. In District 6 (Shelby Village, Shelby Township and a small portion of Grant Township) Phil Morse of New Era is unopposed to take over for incumbent Jim Brown, who did not file for reelection. The District 7 (Grant, Otto) race will have incumbent Robert Walker of Rothbury challenged by Rhonda Schilleman, also of Rothbury.
Incumbents for all county offices are unopposed in the primary with exception of the one Oceana County Road Commission seat currently held by Bill Myers of Hesperia. Myers is being challenged by Denis Koch of Hart.
Golden Township will have races for the township treasurer and trustee seats as incumbent Treasurer Connie Cargill of Mears is being challenged by Luann Mitteer, also of Mears. Trustee candidates for the two available seats include incumbents Gary Beggs and Bill Kolenda along with challenger Michael Cook. All three candidates have Mears addresses and are running as Republicans.
Greenwood Township will have a supervisor race between Jamie Holcomb of Holton and Jeffery Hunt of Hesperia. Both men are running as Republicans. Shelby Township also has a supervisors race between Richard Raffaelli of Shelby and Star Blohm, also of Shelby to succeed John Hendrixon, who did not file for reelection. Shelby Township also has a five-way race for the two trustee seats between Diane Blohm of Shelby, Scott Meyers of New Era, Cynthia Rapes of New Era, Caleb Coulter of New Era and Ken Near of Shelby. All are running as Republicans. Weare Township will have a supervisor race between incumbent Dale Stevenson of Hart and Larry Doran, also of Hart. There will be a trustee race between Republicans Gary Hilbert of Pentwater, Mark Seeback of Pentwater and Andy Patterson of Hart. Only two candidates can advance to the November general election. Tom Sayles of Hart is the lone Democratic candidate in the trustee race.
Township ballot proposals include an up to 2 mill levy for road improvements in Claybanks Township; a 1.5 mill levy for fire protection in Ferry Township; a 1 mill fire protection renewal levy in Newfield Township; a .35 mill renewal levy in Pentwater Village for the Friendship Center; a .35 mill renewal for the Pentwater Township Cemetery and a 1.5 mill levy for a Walkerville Schools sinking fund.
Oceana County Clerk Amy Anderson pointed out that an Otto Township supervisor candidate will file as a “No Party Affiliation” candidate at a later date. Pentwater Township presented no candidates for supervisor or treasurer and Crystal Township did not present any candidates for supervisor or clerk. Claybanks did not present candidates for clerk and one treasurer position. Anderson said the Greenwood Township clerk has indicated that she will run as a “No Party Affiliation” candidate and that Leavitt Township has indicated all candidates intend to run as “No Party Affiliation” candidates. The fling deadline for “No Party” candidates is July 16.