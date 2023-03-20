A historical amount of funding is available through the Conservation Stewardship Program this year to plant trees, cover crops and/or pollinator habitat with funds from the Inflation Reduction Act.
Landowners with non industrial, private forest land and/or cropland are eligible to enroll. The deadline to apply is March 31. The first step in the process is to contact USDA-NRCS District Conservationist Mark Kelly in the Oceana Conservation office to verify eligibility.
Land must be registered at the Farm Service Agency in Scottville by the application deadline which is a simple process. Organizers want Oceana County forest and farm owners to take advantage of this great opportunity. Call 231-861-5600 or e-mail mark.kelly@usda.gov for more information or to enroll.