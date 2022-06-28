Do you remember the happiness of making mud pies or playing in the dirt when you were a kid? Do you feel great when you are gardening – even if it is just pulling weeds? When I am in my garden, all my worries disappear and my mind feels totally free.
Well it turns out there may be a scientific reason why we love being in our gardens … Mycobacterium vaccae.
Mycobacterium vaccae is a naturally occurring soil microbe that has a positive link to human health that has been studied and verified. The bacterium in soil cause cytokine levels to rise, which results in the production of higher levels of serotonin. Higher levels of serotonin make you relaxed and happier and mirror the effect on neurons that drugs like Prozac provide.
When bacterium was introduced to cancer patients they reported a better quality of life and less stress. The bacterium was also tested on rats, and the results were increased cognitive ability, lower stress and better concentration on tasks than a control group. The natural effects of the soil bacteria antidepressant can be felt for up to three weeks if the experiments with rats are any indication.
The best way for humans to benefit is by direct contact with the soil.
Aromatherapy is one more benefit of gardening. Many plants and herbs have scents that are simply pleasing or jog distant memories. Some fragrances are energizing like peppermint, rosemary or lemon balm. And others are calming like lavender, hyssop, chamomile or bergamot.
While providing a delightful sensory experience our gardens can also provide other therapeutic benefits.